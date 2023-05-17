Public, private and home-school teachers can receive a grant worth up to $250 to defray the cost of an educational field trip to an Indiana state park or state reservoir, including Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation is offering the grants to promote student learning about fish, forest, wildlife or natural habitats and their conservation, Indiana history and the state's cultural resources.

"This grant gives children an adventure that showcases some of Indiana's natural and cultural treasures and teaches the importance of protecting and preserving them for everyone to enjoy," said Jody Kress, foundation director.

The grant application is available online at on.in.gov/state-park-group-programs.

Teachers must submit their grant request by June 30. Potential winners will be notified Sept. 1.

Grants awarded must be spent during the 2023-24 school year.

Since the program began in 2013, a total of 174 grants have been awarded to Indiana teachers that helped fund state park visits for more than 18,000 Hoosier students.

"These trips help children understand how previous generations viewed the significance of Indiana's natural and cultural resources, and at the same time let them make great memories that they will carry into adulthood," said Ginger Murphy, deputy stewardship director for Indiana's state parks.

Individual Hoosiers and Indiana companies also can donate online to support the teacher grant program at indiananrf.org.

