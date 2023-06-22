A central Indiana "parents rights" group that successfully advocated for new state laws limiting access to school library materials and targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers is attracting widespread attention for seeming to favorably quote Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler on the front page of its newsletter.

Moms for Liberty—Hamilton County led its June 2023 issue of "The Parents Brigade" with the 1935 Nazi rally applause line: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future," along with an attribution to Hitler, whose regime was responsible for tens of millions of deaths in World War II and Holocaust.

The organization subsequently added a "context" box under the Hitler quote attempting to justify its use by claiming Moms for Liberty merely was warning that "if the government has control over our children today, they control our country's future."

"We the people must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government," the context statement said.

On Thursday, Moms for Liberty deleted both the Hitler quote and its context box from the newsletter and posted a statement of regret on its public Facebook page.

"We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology," said Paige Miller, Moms for Liberty chapter chairwoman.

Notably, the Hitler quote initially was located above a message by national Moms for Liberty co-founders, Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich, rejecting the "extremist group" label recently applied to the organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate and anti-government groups across the country.

Other items in the newsletter, which is based in Indiana's wealthiest county, praise state lawmakers for making families earning up to $220,000 a year eligible for a state voucher to pay private school tuition and describe June's LGBTQ Pride Month activities in Carmel as "perversion."

State Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a Purdue University Northwest graduate and Indiana's only openly gay state senator, described the Moms for Liberty newsletter as "disgusting and indefensible."

"This group is spearheading the effort to ban books in the name of 'protecting children' yet they're quoting one of the most reprehensible and evil fascists in history," Ford said.

"We fought a global war — thousands of American service members lost their lives — to extinguish the type of hateful, anti-Semitic language and views promoted by Hitler, and now we’re seeing prominent groups and local leaders working to infuse those sentiments back into our society."

Ron Klain, a central Indiana native who previously served as White House chief of staff to Democratic President Joe Biden, was among numerous national political figures condemning use of the Hitler quote by Moms for Liberty.

"Hamilton County does NOT need advice from Hitler," Klain said on Twitter. "If public leaders can't disavow this, they aren't leaders."

Records show Miller and several other members of Moms for Liberty—Hamilton County are set to attend the group's national summit June 29-July 2 in Philadelphia.

The speaker list contains several 2024 Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, along with Democratic candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., among others.

