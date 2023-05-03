A plan to reduce bullying in Indiana schools, championed by state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is set to take effect before classes resume following summer break.

The Indiana General Assembly last month gave final approval to House Enrolled Act 1483, sending it with near-unanimous support to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The legislation requires all Indiana school corporations to update their discipline rules after July 1 to include provisions prioritizing the safety of bullying victims, as well as to ensure bullying incidents are reported to the parents of the victim and the alleged perpetrator no more than five business days following the incident, instead of in merely an "expedited" manner.

It also permits school corporations to include in their discipline rules specific guidelines for determining whether a bullying incident warrants the forced transfer of the victim or the alleged perpetrator to a different school in the district.

"As an educator and a mentor to young people in my district, it's heartbreaking to hear about the things children go through in school. Oftentimes, parents don't know their child is being bullied, or that their child is a bully. This legislation will change that by requiring schools to contact both sets of parents, and will hopefully lead to conversations within families that will stop the bullying," Smith said.

"In the event bullying continues, this bill also provides avenues for victims or perpetrators to be separated. This bill is the culmination of five years of work on my part, and I'm glad to see that it's finally come to fruition," he added.

Smith said he was inspired to push for anti-bullying legislation this year following the March 6 death by suicide of Terry Badger III, a 13-year-old seventh grader in Covington, Indiana, who said bullying at his middle school led him to end his life.

"Too often, young people take their own lives because they're being bullied. They feel like there's no escape," Smith said. "There is nothing we can do bring this young man back or ease the pain his family feels in his absence, but my hope is that this legislation will prevent more children from feeling suicide is their only way out."

Records show every lawmaker of both political parties in the House and the Senate supported the legislation, except Republican state Sens. Gary Byrne of Byrneville, Chip Perfect of Lawrenceburg, and Jim Tomes of Wadesville.

