Indiana schools may face new transparency requirements, limits on teaching controversial topics

Baldwin acknowledged state law already permits school boards to establish curricular advisory committees. He said the need for transparency is so important he believes all school districts should be required to use them.

In addition, the legislation seeks to prevent school personnel from sharing personal opinions on controversial topics while instructing students by banning the suggestion that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior; racist, sexist or oppressive; deserves adverse treatment or less respect; or determines a person's moral character.

Educators also would be barred from asserting an individual of any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of that group; should feel guilt, anguish, or responsibility based on their characteristics; or that the notion of meritocracy or work ethic is racist or sexist, or belongs only to individuals with certain traits.

"I totally believe we should teach our nation's history, good and bad," Baldwin said. "But we want teachers to be position neutral."