Indiana Senate trumpets the mastodon for state fossil

No bones about it — Indiana is going to have a state fossil.

The Senate voted 39-6 on Monday to approve House Enrolled Act 1013, designating the mastodon as Indiana's official fossil.

The legislation last month passed the House, 92-0. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The mastodon is an elephant-like animal that weighed approximately 12,000 pounds and roamed North America, Europe and Asia for more than two million years before going extinct about 10,000 to 11,000 years ago.

Dozens of mastodon fossils have been found throughout Indiana, including the bones of at least five mastodons now held by the Indiana State Museum that were found in 2005 by workers digging a pond in the Porter County town of Hebron.

Supporters of the measure said that designating the mastodon the official state fossil will encourage Indiana schoolchildren to learn more about the beasts that once walked where they walk and may even be resting right under their feet.

It also could spur museums across the state to display more mastodon bones and to sell T-shirts and other souvenirs touting the mastodon as Indiana's official fossil.

Indiana currently is among just five states lacking an official fossil.

Michigan is the only other state to have the mastodon as its state fossil. Five states, including Nebraska, have designated the similar mammoth, or wooly mammoth, as their state fossil.

The state fossil of Illinois is the Tully monster, a small worm-like creature with up to eight sharp teeth that lived some 300 million years ago in muddy waters in what today is part of Grundy County, Illinois.

Three of the senators who voted against recognizing the mastodon hail from Northwest Indiana: State Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

They did not say during Senate debate why they opposed the state fossil proposal.

