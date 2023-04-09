Indiana high school students set to graduate next year, and their parents, will be required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

State lawmakers recently gave final approval to legislation mandating that every high school senior attending a public, charter or voucher-accepting private school fill out and submit the FAFSA before April 15, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Senate Enrolled Act 167 was approved 45-3 by the Senate and 84-9 in the House. It will become law once it's signed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Advocates for the measure said FAFSA is the key for unlocking upwards of $150 billion a year in federal grants, work-study assistance, student loans, state-based financial aid, institutional scholarships and other financial assistance for students interested in continuing their education beyond high school.

"The reality is, Hoosier students miss out on millions of dollars in financial aid each year by failing to file the FAFSA," said Chris Lowery, Indiana's higher education commissioner.

Specifically, Lowery said, Indiana students could have obtained $65 million in Pell Grants in 2021 and $69 million in Pell Grants in 2022 — money for college that does not have to be paid back — that instead went unclaimed because they did not submit the form.

"With this legislation, our state has a wonderful opportunity to leverage, frankly, Hoosier dollars that are sent to Washington, D.C., for the betterment of individuals, a well-qualified workforce, stronger communities, and it'll mean more individuals in occupations like teaching, and nursing, and machining, and engineering, and a variety of areas," he said.

In fact, Lowery noted that Indiana's FAFSA completion rate, along with its college-going rate, have declined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — especially among males, low-income students and minorities — with potentially significant implications for Indiana's workforce and the state as a whole.

"The decline in FAFSA filings has not been felt equally across the state, to be clear. Schools with higher free and reduced-cost lunch rates, rural schools, and schools with higher populations of students of color are bearing the brunt of this decline," he said.

Eight states, including Illinois, have similar FAFSA filing mandates for their high school seniors.

Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, a sponsor of the proposal, said she's not big on government mandates, but this one just makes sense because she constantly finds that Hoosiers don't realize how much financial assistance is available for a college education.

"I talk to kids regularly in my district who say, 'You know, I would have liked to have gone to college, but I knew my family didn't have the money to help me, and I just didn't want to try on my own'," Leising said.

"We really need to encourage folks to go on to higher education, and a lot of it is financially driven."

There are no penalties attached to failing to fulfill the FAFSA mandate. A student's parent also can opt-out simply by submitting a signed waiver stating that the parent and student understand what the FAFSA is and they decline to complete it.

"It's not a requirement for graduation. If their parents fail to do it, it does not hold their student back," said Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, chairman of the House Education Committee.

Region sponsors of the legislation were Sens. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

