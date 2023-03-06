The state's highest court has agreed to review a lower court ruling that opened the door to class action lawsuits against Indiana colleges and universities stemming from the shutdown of in-person instruction and residential campus services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Supreme Court announced Monday it granted transfer in Mellowitz v. Ball State University, thereby vacating a Court of Appeals ruling that struck down a 2021 state law providing limited legal immunity to higher education institutions.

Keller J. Mellowitz, a Ball State student, challenged the statute at the appellate court after a Marion County judge said House Enrolled Act 1002 barred his effort to seek, on behalf of all affected Ball State students, a refund of in-person tuition and student fees for the period after March 2020 when the Muncie university closed to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Mellowitz said the retroactive statute, approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb 11 months after he initially filed suit, contravenes the procedural rules relating to class action lawsuits prescribed by Indiana's judicial branch.

Specifically, the law says a class action lawsuit "may not" be filed against public or private colleges and universities in Indiana for alleged contract violations or claims of unjust enrichment in connection with COVID-19 prevention measures.

But that directly conflicts with the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure that specifically authorize a class action when certain conditions are met, including questions of law common to all class members for which a single resolution will promote efficiency and economy of judicial resources.

In a 3-0 decision, the Court of Appeals said in this case the state's trial rules prevail over a merely procedural statute seeking to usurp them.

"It is a fundamental rule of Indiana law that when a procedural statute conflicts with a procedural rule adopted by the Supreme Court, the latter shall take precedence," wrote Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native, on behalf of the Court of Appeals.

He said instead of furthering judicial objectives, the law actually frustrates them by encouraging a multiplicity of lawsuits from similarly situated plaintiffs, since Ball State's legal liability and potential payout for breach of contract or unjust enrichment are not reduced by prohibiting a class action.

As a result, the appeals court said it concluded the law "is a nullity" and ordered the case returned to the trial court for further proceedings.

The Supreme Court's decision to grant Ball State's transfer request supersedes that order. Oral arguments before the high court are scheduled for April 11.

There is no timeline for a decision by the five justices.

Similar pending cases against Indiana University and Purdue University have been put on hold awaiting a Supreme Court decision in this case.

A different Indiana statute, Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2021), also prohibited class action lawsuits for COVID-19 tort claims against businesses and other entities, including consumer products.

