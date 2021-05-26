Indiana University cannot require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, attorney general says

"Although it is not necessarily contrary to (House Enrolled Act 1405) to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees, requiring them to provide proof of it is in clear violation of the statute," Rokita said.

In that vein, Rokita said Purdue University's proposed plan to exempt COVID-19 vaccine recipients from regular COVID-19 testing likely passes muster because it does not condition university enrollment or employment on providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination status.

"(Purdue's policy) permits even vaccinated students to not provide the university with their immunization status if they are willing to be tested for COVID-19," Rokita said.

IU officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attorney general's opinion, which has no force of law but typically will be taken into consideration by an Indiana court if there is a pending lawsuit relating to the issue.

The university previously said universal vaccination will ensure the school safely can lift most masking and social distancing requirements, and confidently return to in-person learning this fall, including at the Indiana University Northwest campus in Gary.

The attorney general's opinion was requested by state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, and state Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville.