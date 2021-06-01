Indiana University COVID-19 vaccine requirement stands; proof no longer required

Students, faculty and staff attending or working at Indiana University, including its Northwest campus in Gary, still are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester.

But, in accordance with a new state law, university officials announced Tuesday IU no longer will mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccination be provided to the school as a condition of enrollment or employment.

The about-face follows outraged letters from most Republican members of the Indiana General Assembly, along with an official opinion by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, asserting the IU COVID-19 vaccine documentation requirement runs afoul of the state's prohibition on vaccine "passports."

Specifically, House Enrolled Act 1405, which took effect April 29 after being signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, bars the state or local units of government from inquiring whether a person has received, or not received, a vaccine to protect against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.