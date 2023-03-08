Researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have successfully developed a way to test for anxiety using blood, the university said.

Researchers said that the test, which was detailed in a paper published in journal Molecular Psychiatry, can "objectively determine someone’s risk for developing anxiety, the severity of their current anxiety and which therapies would likely treat their anxiety the best."

"Many people are suffering from anxiety, which can be very disabling and interfere with daily life,” Alexander Niculescu, professor of psychiatry at IU who worked on the project, said. "The current approach is to talk to people about how they feel to see if they could be on medications, but some medications can be addictive and create more problems. We wanted to see if our approach to identify blood biomarkers could help us match people to existing medications that will work better and could be a non-addictive choice."

The blood tests are currently being developed for wider use by Indianapolis-based startup MindX Sciences, which was funded by Niculescu, the university said.

IU ranks No. 14 in NIH funding to public med schools The Indiana University School of Medicine received more than $214.8 million from the National Institute of Health in federal fiscal 2022.

"There are people who have anxiety and it is not properly diagnosed, then they have panic attacks, but think they're having a heart attack and up in the ER with all sorts of physical symptoms," Niculescu said. "If we can know that earlier, then we can hopefully avoid this pain and suffering and treat them earlier with something that matches their profile."

Niculescu has previously worked on projects that have created similar blood tests for depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, the university said.

PHOTOS: US under secretary of education visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN