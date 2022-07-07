Indiana veteran families can get $500 per child for school supplies

Hoosier military veterans facing financial hardship can receive $500 for each child in their household to purchase school supplies and other education essentials.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs this year is making money available through the state's Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) to help the children of veterans start the school year on the right foot.

"We want to provide our veteran families with some relief for the upcoming school year," said Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Indiana's MFRF was designed to provide financial assistance to veterans, and Operation Back to School allows us to serve more veterans and their families."

To qualify, a veteran must have served in any branch of the U.S. military or National Guard and possess appropriate discharge paperwork.

The applicant also must provide documentation confirming the number of school-age children living in his or her household, the veteran's limited financial resources, residency in Indiana, and ability to receive direct deposit of the funds in a checking or savings account.

More information about the program, and the application, are available online at: in.gov/dva.

The deadline to apply for Operation Back to School funds from the MFRF is Sept. 15.

Qualifying veterans also can seek MFRF assistance for housing, utilities, food, medical and transportation expenses, separate from the money available through Operation Back to School.

However, absent special circumstances, an Indiana veteran is limited to $2,500 in lifetime benefits from the MFRF.

Money in the MFRF comes from state appropriations, donations, and military-related special group license plate fees, among other sources.