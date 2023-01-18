 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injunction against Indiana transgender girls sports ban set to be lifted

Indianapolis Federal Courthouse

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Southern District of Indiana is located in downtown Indianapolis.

 Dan Carden, The Times

An Indiana law barring transgender girls from participating in girls athletics or sports teams at all public and private elementary, middle and high schools in the state will soon take effect.

In July, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued a preliminary injunction authorizing a 10-year-old Indianapolis girl identified as A.M., who was assigned male at birth but has lived as a girl since age 4, to continue playing on the girls softball team at her Indianapolis Public Schools elementary school.

The judge said there's no question that House Enrolled Act 1041 violates a federal law, known as Title IX, that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, which federal courts serving Indiana consistently have ruled includes transgender status.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivers her ninth annual "State of the Judiciary" address Jan. 11, 2023, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Applying legal precedent to the facts of this case "leads to a result that is not even a close call," Magnus-Stinson wrote in her 28-page ruling.

"The harm the state suggests could occur — that biological girls will be forced to compete against transgender girls who allegedly have an athletic advantage — is speculative, and there is no evidence in the record that allowing A.M. to play on the girls' softball team will make this harm a reality."

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita immediately asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule that decision. Oral argument at the Chicago-based appellate court was scheduled for Feb. 15.

However, the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing A.M., filed paperwork Wednesday at the federal appellate and trial courts seeking to dismiss the case.

The ACLU said A.M. recently enrolled in a charter school and no longer has any basis for continuing to pursue legal action against Indianapolis Public Schools for the opportunity to play on her school softball team.

"Accordingly, this matter is now moot and the parties agree that this case should be dismissed," said Ken Falk, Indiana ACLU legal director.

Once the case officially is dismissed, the injunction against the law as applied to A.M. will be lifted and the statue will take full effect throughout Indiana.

The Indiana ACLU said it remains ready to assist any similarly situated transgender girl interested in participating in girls student athletics across the Hoosier State.

"We stand by our argument that when misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students — including trans people — on the basis of sex, as well as under the Equal Protection Clause," the ACLU said in a statement.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted into law House Enrolled Act 1041 on May 24, overriding a March 21 veto by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Download PDF A.M. v. Indianapolis Public Schools motion for dismissal
Download PDF A.M. v. Indianapolis Public Schools ruling of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana
