New test results for Indiana’s reading assessment for third graders show little improvement since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 IREAD-3 results were presented on Wednesday to the state Board of Education and showed 81.9% of third graders passed the test, a 0.3 percentage point improvement from last year. The results also included second graders who passed the exam during the 2021-22 school year.

Starting in 2022, schools have been able to opt-in to administer the test to second graders. Second-graders who pass the test do not take the test again the following year.

The Indiana Department of Education official presenting the test results emphasized a point made during last month’s Board of Education meeting, which was that while the education system has recovered to normal rates of learning, students have not.

Black and multiracial students showed the highest rates of improvement from last year, while Hispanic and American Indian students’ IREAD scores slightly decreased. Hispanic students also saw lower rates in I-LEARN scores.

One board member, Scott Bess, mentioned how these student populations were some of the fastest growing in the state.

“Indiana’s economy depends on these subgroups accelerating and catching up,” Bess said.

IREAD results have been far lower for the past three years than in previous years. In 2019, 87.3% of third-grade students passed the test. However before the pandemic, test results had been in decline, with the highest results in the first year the test was administered, which was in 2013.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner told the board schools need as much help as possible to get students in school, and to provide them with extra support outside of the classroom.

“It has to be an all-hands-on approach, schools cannot do this alone,” Jenner said.

The state has a goal to have 95% of students pass the reading assessment by 2027.

The State Board of Education also formally approved through-year standardized assessments, part of the redesign of the ILEARN exams.

In Northwest Indiana, Union Township (97.1%), South Central (96.6%), Tri-Township (95.7%), New Prairie (95.6%) and Porter Township (95.1%) were the school districts with the highest IREAD scores.

East Chicago, Lake Station, Boone Township, Gary and East Porter school districts had the highest rates of improvement from last year with 9.4, 8.4, 7.5, 4.8 and 4.8 percentage point increases, respectively.

All IREAD results, including by individual schools, are available on IDOE’s website.

2022-23 IREAD scores

Lake County

Hanover Community School Corp. 93.2% River Forest Community School Corp. 82.0% Merrillville Community School Corp. 73.2% Lake Central School Corp. 92.7% Tri-Creek School Corp. 94.8% Lake Ridge Schools 52.8% Crown Point Community School Corp. 92.4% School City of East Chicago 56.6% Lake Station Community Schools 80.5% Gary Community School Corp. 47.2% Griffith Public Schools 83.7% School City of Hammond 57.9% School Town of Highland 87.3% School City of Hobart 84.7% School Town of Munster 94.3% School City of Whiting 85.2%

Porter County

Boone Township 94.5% Duneland School Corp. 92.5% East Porter Co. School Corp. 91.5% Porter Township School Corp. 95.1% Union Township School Corp. 97.1% Portage Township School Corp. 78.6% Valparaiso Community Schools 94.4%

LaPorte County

New Prairie School Corp. 95.6% New Durham Township 87.5% Tri-Township School Corp. 95.7% Michigan City Area Schools 72.3% South Central Community School Corp. 96.6% LaPorte Community School Corp. 87.1%

Charter Schools

Charter School of the Dunes 48.6% Thea Bowman Leadership Academy 89.1% Gary Lighthouse Charter School 47.1% 21st Century Charter School 60.8% East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy 79.1% East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School 43.4% Aspire Charter Academy 76.7% Renaissance Academy Charter School 91.2% Discovery Charter School 86.3% Steel City Academy 65.0% Higher Institute of Arts & Tech 47.4%

Private Schools

Diocese of Gary 95.4%

