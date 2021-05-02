Is Hammond considering year-round schooling? Not quite, superintendent says

Miller said teachers would recommend students attend one of the two remediation weeks, which would be optional for both teachers and students. Teachers would receive additional pay for participating in the program, Miller noted.

"They would have small group and individual remediation during that time, and again, during the spring break time ... we would do the same process," Miller said. "We know from our data that that can be as much as 75% of our kids would benefit from an intervention like that."

The balanced calendar allows the district to see students through an equity lens rather than an equality lens, Miller said.

"An equality lens says everybody gets the same exact thing no matter what, and that's what we've done in education for years. It's almost like the assembly line mentality," Miller said. "For a significant group of kids, that works. But you have high-ability kids on the high end, you have moderate- and low- ability kids, on the other end. You have special education students. You have students who are learning the language, and less and less is that one size fits all working for all the kids."