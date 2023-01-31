Is it time for partisan school board elections in Indiana?

Should candidates for local school boards across Indiana be required to identify as members of a political party to appear on the ballot?

That's the question the Senate Committee on Elections is weighing as it decides in coming weeks whether to advance Senate Bill 188.

The legislation would end Indiana's longstanding practice of nonpartisan school board elections by obligating school board candidates to either affiliate with a political party or run as an independent.

Currently, the measure does not provide for school board primary elections. As a result, voters still would have to choose among multiple candidates for the available number of seats, likely including several candidates from the same political party.

Advocates for plan, led by state Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, claim partisan school board elections would promote "transparency" by giving voters more information about the candidates running for school board.

Sandlin said absent a party label many voters are at a loss to identify school board candidates who share their values and may end up voting for someone with different opinions or opt not to vote at all on the school board portion of their ballot.

"There's a large interest in having people designate their party for school board elections," Sandlin said. "I think elected party officials have a higher degree of responsibility to the community."

Opponents of the plan decried the possible infringement of partisan politics in yet another area of American life, especially one that should prioritize doing what's best for children and not be focused on advancing a political party agenda.

"Students do not come to school with little Rs or little Ds stamped on their foreheads," said Joel Hand, representing the Indiana Coalition for Public Education.

The measure also is opposed by the Indiana School Boards Association, Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, American Federation of Teachers-Indiana, Indiana PTA and the Indiana State Teachers Association, among others.

A test vote in the Republican-led committee suggests there is enough support to forward the proposal to the full Senate if the chairman, state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, permits a final roll call.

Separately, the panel unanimously agreed to advance Senate Bill 177 moving the start of candidate filing for school board elections from mid-July to mid-May.

It also approved without much controversy Senate Bill 224 to require most ballot questions, including school funding referendums, only appear on a general election ballot after the 2023 elections.

