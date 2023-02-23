INDIANAPOLIS — With over $214.8 million received in the federal fiscal 2022, Indiana University School of Medicine researchers place 14th of all public medical schools in the U.S. in the amount of money received from the National Institute of Health, according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

NIH is the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world, distributing more than $32 billion a year to medical researchers at hospitals, universities and institutions.

"As the largest medical school in the U.S., we are proud to be a leading institution when it comes to NIH-funded research in many areas of medicine, making IU School of Medicine a top destination for research across disciplines," Dean Jay L. Hess said.

"NIH grants are the most prestigious funding researchers can receive. This funding demonstrates balanced excellence in research within the school as our physicians and scientists across all specialties continue to better understand and treat some of the most difficult and complicated health challenges."

Of the 144 private and public medical schools on the Blue Ridge list, IU ranks 31st in NIH funding. University of California-San Francisco received the most: $751 million.

According to a report by United for Medical Research, every $1 million in NIH funding awarded to Indiana researchers created 12 jobs in 2021, and the income and other associated expenses from the research generated $2.74 million in economic activity in the state. Based on those figures, IU School of Medicine’s 2022 NIH funding is potentially responsible for 2,032 jobs and $589 million in annual economic activity in Indiana.

The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.