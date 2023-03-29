Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Honoring our nurses

Nurses comfort, care, educate, console, relate, endear and provide direction and assistance. They are at the forefront when we are sick; their work responsibilities immense, their efforts tireless and their commitment endless. They are the heart and soul of medical facilities including residential care, hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices, schools, in-home care and much more. And this dedication is only enhanced by the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2021, The Times Media Co.; Title Sponsors: Community Healthcare System and Methodist Hospitals; Supporting Sponsors: University of St. Francis, NorthShore Health Centers, Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery LLC; Sponsors: Indiana University Northwest School of Nursing, Strack & Van Til, Hospice of the Calumet Area and Visiting Nurses Association, are showing our true appreciation for area nurses with nominations and evaluation, profiles and planned virtual events.

The goal

As a way of saying thanks, we asked the public to nominate nursing professionals who have had an effect on their life, the lives of loved ones and the community. The result was 98 nominations and more than 3,320 votes. From there, our panel of five independent judges — Kerry Erickson, Marie D. Forszt, Julie Kerns, Marsha King and Jennifer Philbin — reviewed the nominations and chose nine winners. The tenth was chosen by our readers. Read about each winner here and online at nwitimes.com/nurses.

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is produced by the Special Sections and Marketing Teams of The Times of Northwest Indiana.