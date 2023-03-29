Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine have reportedly discovered that the bacteria that causes common vaginal infections can have a major presence in men and can be sexually transmitted.
"We looked at the urethral microbiome of healthy adult men and found that many of them actually had bacteria that is associated with bacterial vaginosis in women," said David Nelson, professor of microbiology and immunology at IU School of Medicine and co-corresponding author of the study. "These bacteria can be transmitted through heterosexual, vaginal sex, something that has never been shown in research before."
In a study published in the academic journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers looked at 110 distal urethral swab specimens from men with no urogenital symptoms, sexually transmitted infections or inflammation of the urethra.
"What we found was stunning," Nelson said. "These men had two types of colonized bacteria — one that was native to the penile urethra, and one that was from an outside source. This is the first time it has been shown that the human microbiome is primarily shaped by behavior."
The researchers said that only men who reported having vaginal sex carried the bacteria. This, they said, is the first time anyone has discovered that bacterial vaginosis, which is a common bacterial infection among women, can be transmitted to men via sex. Scientists previously believed that urine was sterile and prevented this from being the case.
The researchers hope to study whether the infection can inversely be transmitted from men to women.
"Our research provides the first healthy baseline for clinicians and scientists to compare with diseased urogenital states," said Evelyn Toh, assistant research professor of microbiology and immunology and lead author of the paper. "Having established this baseline, we may be able to offer new insights into bacteria’s role in urogenital diseases.
"There is still stigma in talking about sex, and hence STIs are often overlooked. However, STIs really impact women and minorities disproportionately, as well as socioeconomically disadvantaged people."
