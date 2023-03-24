GARY — Indiana University Northwest has announced a new slate of non-credit courses open to the community.

The courses, which start at varying times in late March and April, are offered through the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence.

Five of the courses are part of the Senior University program, which seeks to provide life skills and enrichment to older members of the community. Those courses include "Introduction to Email and Internet," "Write through Grief," "Smartphones II" for iPhones and Androids, and "Contemporary Jazz Pianists."

To register for any of these courses, which are free to people 55 or older, visit go.iu.edu/3AVG. Dates for each class are listed on the registration webpage. Some of these courses will be online; others will be in person.

The university is also offering several single-day community garden courses. The first will teach about urban gardening on March 29. The next, on April 11, will teach about soil. Lastly, on April 18, is a course on engaging youths in the garden. These courses, which are online, will be led by Rebecca Koetz, Purdue Extension’s Lake County urban agriculture educator. Registration for these courses is at the same website.

The remainder of the courses are online, asynchronous fundamental courses and career training programs, which are on a variety of subjects, from how to use Microsoft Excel to basic accounting. Registration for those courses can be found at ed2go.com/iunadulted or careertraining.ed2go.com/iun.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Boys Class 4A Semi-State basketball semi-finals Boys Class 4A Semi-State basketball semi-finals 031923-spt-bbk-jeffsemi_12 031923-spt-bbk-jeffsemi_2 Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade Lake Central students go bald for charity Lake Central students go bald for charity Going bald for a cause Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Appeals on Wheels comes to Andrean High School Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome Radio-controlled flyers take to the sky at the Sparta Dome LOFS fire force looks for, trains recruits LOFS fire force looks for, trains recruits LOFS fire force looks for, trains recruits Gallery HTML code