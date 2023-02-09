GARY — Indiana University Northwest has a slate of free and low-cost courses open to the public.

The courses announced Tuesday focus on adult education, and a bulk of them are split into three groups.

A series of "career training programs" were designed by professionals from a variety of occupations to provide professional-level skills for myriad jobs. Another group of courses, "comprehensive career tracks," expose students to a variety of career paths ranging from health care to web development. "Fundamental courses" teach students various skills, such as Microsoft Excel or accounting fundamentals.

The courses range in price and are all online. They run asynchronous and have varying start times.

The rest of the courses are part of IUN's Senior University program and are meant to provide valuable skills and enrichment to older community members. The courses include "Introduction to Computers," "Battling the Aging Brain," "Intermediate Zoom," "Smartphones I" and "Contemporary Jazz Pianists."

These courses are free to ages 55 or older, except for "Battling the Aging Brain," which is free for adults of all ages. Some courses are taught over Zoom while others are in-person at IUN's Gary campus.

