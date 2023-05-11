GARY — As she walked to the stage for Indiana University Northwest's commencement ceremony, Emily Russell reminisced over the struggles, the accomplishments and the hard work it took to get to this point.

"Out of nowhere I was like 'woah'," she said. "It kind of hit me all at once."

Russell received a bachelor's degree in psychology Thursday morning. At the core of those struggles, she said, were mental health challenges — something she makes a point to be open about in case it might help someone else going through similar challenges.

"I didn't even think I was going to graduate high school, let alone get my bachelor's. My friends and family, they were really supportive. Thanks to them I was able to get my bachelor's."

Russell said she hopes to seek a master's degree in clinical and mental health counseling, eventually making it a career. She's waiting to hear back from a few graduate schools she applied to, but for now, she's looking back at the four years spent at IUN. The things that stand out most to her are her professors and the friends she's made along the way.

"The professors have just been amazing," she said. "They really care about your education."

Alec Luna graduated alongside Russell with an associate degree in radiology.

"It feels great," he said. "After COVID happened, that was a real big struggle. It was difficult to learn online. But I did what had to be done and I'm here now. I'm excited to see where life takes me."

When he looks back at his time at IUN, the difficulty and stress plus what it took to overcome them is what he's remember the most. But he said he'll also look back fondly on the people he met. He has a job lined up at Porter Hospital and hopes to eventually continue his education.

Russell and Luna were among 749 students earning degrees at Thursday's ceremony on IUN's campus.

One of those degrees was honorary in law for Robert D. Rucker, a retired Indiana Supreme Court justice. Rucker grew up in Gary and eventually attended IUN while he worked in the steel mills to pay his tuition. His studies were interrupted when he went to fight in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army.

When he returned from Vietnam, Rucker completed his bachelor's degree at IUN and earned a law degree from Valparaiso University. After that, he launched a career as a judge that culminated in becoming the only Court of Appeals judge to be elevated to the Indiana Supreme Court, where he was the second African American justice to serve.

In addition to the customary transferring of the degrees and singing of the alma mater, the ceremony included remarks from Chancellor Ken Iwama.

"I don’t have to wait for your 10th-year reunion to know how you turned out," he told the graduates. "I know that you are already great. So here’s my ask: build upon your remarkable accomplishments and this milestone of graduation to dream anew and achieve more, guided by the noble purpose to help all of us do better and be better."

Iwama made a point to highlight a few graduates with inspiring stories and grand accomplishments, including Shariss Hindman, who earned a master's degree in social work.

Hindman, he explained, faced many challenges. She was a young mother who assumed the responsibility of parenting the children of a friend who died. She cared for her sick father until he died three years ago. And she and her 14-year-old son almost became homeless. Still, she helped a teenager she found on IUN's campus who had no money, home or food; she volunteered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and now, she's earned a degree that she can use to help people who faced the same struggles she did.

He also talked about Kristopher Kritikos, who received a bachelor's degree in fine arts. Kritikos, a fan of graphic design and hockey, has secured internships with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.

Iwama also boasted that this graduating class is one of the most diverse in Indiana, that 88% worked while attending school and that almost half are first-generation collegians.

Additionally, one-third of this class was older than 30, the university reported. Takisha Stanford, a mother of four who was the student speaker at the ceremony, is one of those adult learners.

"My daughter Essence, who is a college student, would tell me that college was tough, and that I had no idea what she was going through," she said. "She was right. I had no idea until I was in that position. Course loads, the stress of writing papers, taking exams, reading chapters, group projects. It is not easy, but anything worth having rarely is."

