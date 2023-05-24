GARY — Indiana University Northwest is launching "Kids College," a free on-campus enrichment program for low-income middle schoolers, the university announced.

The program is scheduled for June 5-16, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's a free, two-week camp aimed at children from historically underrepresented and low-income populations who qualify for free and reduced lunch. The goal is to prepare children for college and careers by connecting the students with IUN faculty and staff, as well as with community partners. Each student will participate in five tracts, — business, medical, theatre and arts, robotics and coding — IUN said. The camp will also connect students to the 21st Century Scholars Program, a state program that provides undergraduate tuition and support to income-eligible students attending colleges or universities in Indiana.

The program is limited to 100 students on a first-come-first-serve basis who meet the eligibility requirements: students of color and from low-income backgrounds who qualify for free and reduced lunch and are enrolling in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades at the start of the fall 2023 academic year. Families interested in attending should get a membership packet at the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club, 2700 W 19th Ave., or call 219-885-5501. IUN is partnering with the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club on this program.

The program was made possible through a $899,541 grant funded from Lilly Endowment Inc. first announced in October 2022. The grant is funding the program in Gary in 2023 and subsequent years with plans to expand to three additional Indiana University campuses throughout the state over the next two years. It's a revival of a program previously run by IUN for over 10 years that ceased operations in 2016.

