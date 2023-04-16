GARY — In 2014, Jonathyne Briggs was preparing to go on a research trip to Paris.

He has three children; one is autistic.

"I was thinking, 'well, what would it be like to take them?'" the professor of French history at Indiana University Northwest said. "Give them the opportunity to go and live in France for a couple months, you know, it could be life-changing for kids."

Briggs was particularly interested in taking Sean, his youngest son, who has autism spectrum disorder. But when he looked into what it would be like for someone with autism in France, he realized that there is a "radical difference in approaches."

So radical that Briggs felt he couldn't take his son.

"I was fascinated by how different it was. And so as I was wrapping up my first book, I said 'this is the next project.' I need to understand how this has come to be."

Briggs then got to work, which has culminated with a book that's under contract with Oxford University Press. The working title is "Perpetual Children: The Politics of Autism in France," and it has an expected release date of late 2024.

He described the book as "sort of political and cultural history of autism in France."

"This is a book about the particular ways in which French society defines and treats autism there that's remarkably different from the way we do it. It's an examination of the ways they think about childhood and childhood behavior, parenting. And there's also some philosophical ideas about what it means to be disabled."

At the core of the book is what Briggs says is a set of outdated, inaccurate views, including ideas that autism is a negative result of bad parenting or that autism is a disease of society, as well as a misplaced reliance on psychoanalysis. He divides the history of autism in France into four phases.

The first phase included a lot of transatlantic exchange in which experts in the U.S. and France traded ideas and shared commonalities. These commonalities included many of the outdated views and reliance on psychoanalysis that Briggs said still exist in France.

That lasted until about the 1970s, when what he calls "a fringe divergence" occurred. At that point, French scholars and experts began to reject evolving views and breakthroughs that the rest of the industrialized world had accepted.

In the second phase, the U.S., the U.K., Sweden and many parts of Europe began examining the genetic and neurological causes of autism while the French rejected those notions.

"I think there's some allure for some French thinkers to the outsider status they get from this position," Briggs said, adding that in many sectors of society, the French tend to buck international norms.

Then, in the 1990s, came a new class of activists who mark the next phase. This third phase, Briggs explained, was significant in that the French government, prompted by pressure from these activists, was motivated to look at the causes of autism in the way the rest of the world was.

Still, this didn't move the needle in a medical community dominated by psychoanalysts.

The final phase is the one we're in; Briggs calls it an "international era" in which France is part of organizations like the European Union, which is imposing strict ideas about how autism should be treated and about the rights of autistic people.

"I would say the other thing that's kind of emerged in this fourth era is that autistic people themselves are more vocal about advocating for themselves. So it's kind of changed the tenor, where before it was really about parents telling their children's story. Now it's autistic people themselves telling their stories."

Briggs said this is one of the biggest lessons he learned during his research.

"One of the major problems in the length of this conflict between parents and professionals is that everybody thought that they spoke for autistic people themselves rather than letting autistic people speak for themselves," he said. "I try to keep that in mind to keep myself humble."

As a father of someone with autism, it was sometimes difficult to do this research.

"I sometimes read these documents and it's hard not to feel empathetic for the position of the parents," he said. "I can put myself into that situation. Like, I understand it in a very emotional and immediate way."

The book has inspired Briggs to teach a class at IUN on the history of disability. He's considering teaching one on the history of autism, too.

Ultimately, Briggs doesn't want his book to be a "definitive statement." He said he see it rather as "an attempt to open the conversation."

