IUN staff welcomed back to campus with a celebration after 15 months of working remotely

Iwama wore a red, Indiana-shaped pin at the event that said, "We are in this together," which he has said repeatedly since arriving at IU Northwest in August 2020, the release said.

"This pin symbolizes the strength and support of the IU Northwest community," Iwama said. "But this pin also signifies how far we have come. Thanks to my colleague’s commitment and dedication, and the guidance of our medical experts at Indiana University, we are back together again, re-establishing our human community to support our students and each other in a uniquely, personal way — a way that makes regional campuses, like IU Northwest, great."

IUN welcomes back staff Indiana University Northwest welcomed back staff and faculty after 15 months of working remotely. Chancellor Ken Iwama wore a red, Indiana-sha…

In the release, Iwama also said students have said they value an in-person experience, so the university owes them an environment that provides a high-quality education and opportunities to connect, thrive and soar.

While the fall semester will start in person, the university website says IU recommends employees, students and all visitors wear a mask inside campus buildings starting Aug. 5. The university will continue to monitor local conditions and make changes to individual campuses based on local data.