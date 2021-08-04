IUN staff welcomed back to campus with a celebration after 15 months of working remotely

GARY — After 15 months of working remotely, Indiana University Northwest welcomed many employees back to campus.
The daylong RedHawks Return Celebration on Monday included complimentary meals and entertainment performances for the employees that had been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the university. The festivities came just weeks before IUN plans to welcome back students for in-person learning.
"To prepare for the academic year that begins in a few short weeks, and to ensure student success, the faculty and staff have returned to campus," Chancellor Ken Iwama said in the release.
Breakfast included flavored coffees, mochas, Italian sodas and pastries from local vendor Bevi Food Truck, and Billy Foster, pianist and adjunct professor, played music.
Attendees were encouraged to share their "pandemic story" with the campus radio station, WIUN radio, the release said.
The afternoon was filled music from DJ Nunya and a collaborative art activity with the School of Arts "Stick and Tape" exhibit led by Professor Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford. People were encouraged to tape sticks together to create a large, three-dimensional structure.
Indiana University Northwest welcomed back staff and faculty after 15 months of working remotely.
Cheesn Food Truck served gourmet grilled cheeses while Las Mamacitas served tacos and quesadillas from a food truck for lunch. Dessert was scoops of ice cream from Valpo Velvet.
Iwama wore a red, Indiana-shaped pin at the event that said, "We are in this together," which he has said repeatedly since arriving at IU Northwest in August 2020, the release said.
"This pin symbolizes the strength and support of the IU Northwest community," Iwama said. "But this pin also signifies how far we have come. Thanks to my colleague’s commitment and dedication, and the guidance of our medical experts at Indiana University, we are back together again, re-establishing our human community to support our students and each other in a uniquely, personal way — a way that makes regional campuses, like IU Northwest, great."
In the release, Iwama also said students have said they value an in-person experience, so the university owes them an environment that provides a high-quality education and opportunities to connect, thrive and soar.
While the fall semester will start in person, the university website says IU recommends employees, students and all visitors wear a mask inside campus buildings starting Aug. 5. The university will continue to monitor local conditions and make changes to individual campuses based on local data.
The website says the campus this fall will return to mostly normal operations including no physical distancing, more in-person events and more typical classroom settings because of the university's vaccine requirement that was backed by a federal appeals court Monday.
The fall 2021 academic semester begins Aug. 23.