IUN students overcome pandemic challenges to receive degrees

GARY — Commencement at Indiana University Northwest was nontraditional, much like the rest of the graduating students' education has been in recent months.
Because of pandemic safety protocols, no parents or well wishers were able to be on campus Thursday to show support personally for the 695 graduates of the Class of 2021 and 732 of the Class of 2020.
But family and friends could watch via livestream and be there in spirit to celebrate the academic achievements of all who could be in attendance.
It was an improvement over last year’s graduation day, which was entirely virtual.
This year’s exercise was the first in school history to celebrate two years of graduating classes in person.
Hundreds of graduates gathered on a sun-kissed morning outside the Savannah Center in black gowns accentuated by some colored mortarboard caps, some emblazoned with family photos, the American flag and messages like “Doctor to be,” “Psyched for my next adventure,” and “Off to dental school.”
The academic faculty’s procession preceded Chancellor Ken Iwama's remarks that the graduates will be forever bound by their collective and life-changing experiences.
He said it lent credibility to the catch phrase, “We are all in this together.”
Indiana University President Michael McRobbie told graduates to “build, heal and confront” a society rocked by social unrest.
McRobbie was honored Thursday for his 14-year tenure as one of the school's longest-serving leaders in advance of his retirement this June.
IUN granted the 2021 graduating class 36 associate's degrees, 561 bachelor’s degrees, and 98 master’s degrees.
Each in attendance was named and received their academic honors at the speaker’s platform to shout-outs from their fellow graduates.
Of the Class of 2021, 3 out of every 4 were female. They ranged in age from 20 years to 68 years.
The most popular degree type was a bachelor of arts, followed by a bachelor of nursing.
Nearly 40% of the Class of 2021 were first-generation college students. More than half are over the age of 25.
Among the graduates whose stories were featured by the IUN communications staff was Angad Sidhu, of Munster, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology.
He worked on a “superbug” biological research project. He plans to continue his research work at IUN’s biology lab while applying to medical school this summer.
Another was Raven Baker, a mother of two young boys, who earned degrees in general studies with minors in communication and African American and African diaspora studies.
Student speaker Bridgette Kelly, a logistics officer in the Indiana National Guard, who graduated with a master of science in education, spoke about the difficulties of the pandemic and Indiana’s stay-at-home order, which have helped equip the students for future challenges.
“We are strong and we are brave. Classes of 2020 and 2021, I honor and salute you,” Kelly said.
IUN has approximately 4,000 degree-seeking students and 1,500 dual-credit students as well as the most diverse student population among IU’s seven campuses.