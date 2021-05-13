IUN students overcome pandemic challenges to receive degrees

GARY — Commencement at Indiana University Northwest was nontraditional, much like the rest of the graduating students' education has been in recent months.

Because of pandemic safety protocols, no parents or well wishers were able to be on campus Thursday to show support personally for the 695 graduates of the Class of 2021 and 732 of the Class of 2020.

But family and friends could watch via livestream and be there in spirit to celebrate the academic achievements of all who could be in attendance.

It was an improvement over last year’s graduation day, which was entirely virtual.

This year’s exercise was the first in school history to celebrate two years of graduating classes in person.

Hundreds of graduates gathered on a sun-kissed morning outside the Savannah Center in black gowns accentuated by some colored mortarboard caps, some emblazoned with family photos, the American flag and messages like “Doctor to be,” “Psyched for my next adventure,” and “Off to dental school.”

The academic faculty’s procession preceded Chancellor Ken Iwama's remarks that the graduates will be forever bound by their collective and life-changing experiences.