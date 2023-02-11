GARY — Indiana University Northwest is holding a free workshop Feb. 26 to help college-bound students fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Financial aid professionals will volunteer to help the students, and their families, with the FAFSA, which is required to receive many federal, state and university-specific student grants, work-study programs and loans. Spanish-speaking volunteers will also be available.

IUN also announced that the university is giving away five $1,000 scholarships to students who attend the event and submit a completed evaluation form. IUN plans to notify winners in the spring; scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

IUN asks that any students attending bring the following items:

FSA ID username and password. Create your FSA ID at studentaid.gov before the event. The student and a parent (if applicable) need an FSA ID to log in to certain U.S. Department of Education websites and sign the FAFSA form — IUN's school code is 001815.

2021 IRS 1040 tax returns.

2021 W-2 Forms.

Other 2021 income and benefits information.

Current investment and bank records.

Students who worked last year should also have their income information available.

Students 24 years of age need to have the following items (for themselves):

2021 IRS 1040 tax return.

W-2 Form.

Other 2021 income and benefits information.

The workshop is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. in Hawthorn Hall, Room 454, on IUN's Gary campus, 3400 Broadway.