As a new semester kicked off at Indiana University Northwest, students, faculty and staff took part in what has become a yearly tradition to introduce first-year students to the university.

Around 300 IUN freshmen took part in this year’s Redhawk Induction. The annual event features speeches from staff and students, and a pinning ceremony where the new students received an IU trident pin.

Some of the speakers included students, such as the university’s student government president, Sicily Porter. In her remarks to the incoming students, she told them to get out of their comfort zone.

“Try new things, join clubs, talk to new people and really get to know yourself,” Porter said. “Every day is a new opportunity to learn, grow and get closer to your goals.”

The other student speaker was Debi Qualls, who is considered a non-traditional student. Qualls is currently a staff member at IUN. She told her fellow students despite over 40 years since she completed high school, she had plenty of commonalities with her classmates.

“On top of taking two or three classes a semester, I put in a forty-hour work week. So, for those of you who work or play sports, I feel you,” Qualls said. “Sometimes, there just doesn’t feel like there is enough time in the day.”

The annual event first began in 2017, according to Jonathyne Briggs, an associate dean of humanities and arts at IUN. He said the ceremony began at the university as part of a national initiative to get students more connected to their college campuses. He noted that IUN is a commuter campus, where there is no on-campus housing such as dorms.

“We wanted to figure out ways of creating a community without having housing,” Briggs said.

He further went on to tell how the speakers at the induction ceremonies have all attended IUN, saying there are like “older siblings” who are there to give the first-year students advice. Briggs also said the pins serve as a physical reminder to the students they are now part of a community.

IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said the event is part of showing the school’s identity.

“It’s important…to show that IU Northwest is there for them as a family and as an institution,” Iwama said. “To support them during the challenges, obstacles and struggles as you [the freshman students] navigate life but also as a student.”

PHOTOS: Gary Public Transportation Corporation electric bus unveiling