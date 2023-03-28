GARY — Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama has joined the effort to improve diversity in higher education leadership, IUN announced Monday morning.

Iwama has been named a member of the national executive steering committee for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' Millennium Leadership Initiative. Founded in 1998 by a group of African American collegiate leaders, the Millennium Leadership Initiative is a program that seeks to help higher education professionals from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds become chancellors and presidents.

Iwama said his work with the program will ultimately benefit the IUN campus in Gary as well as the participants in the program.

"There are a lot of parallels between MLI and what we do at IU Northwest by developing the leaders of tomorrow," Iwama said.

Iwama is himself a graduate of the program, having participated in it in 2014.

