GARY — Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama has joined the effort to improve diversity in higher education leadership, IUN announced Monday morning.
Iwama has been named a member of the national executive steering committee for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' Millennium Leadership Initiative. Founded in 1998 by a group of African American collegiate leaders, the Millennium Leadership Initiative is a program that seeks to help higher education professionals from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds become chancellors and presidents.
Lyvan Verdecia, a member of the world-renowned dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, lead a dance workshop at Indiana University Northwest Monday. Participants included IUN students and faculty, as well as students from other institutions like Indiana University South Bend and Whiting High School.
William Skipworth
Iwama said his work with the program will ultimately benefit the IUN campus in Gary as well as the participants in the program.
"There are a lot of parallels between MLI and what we do at IU Northwest by developing the leaders of tomorrow," Iwama said.
Iwama is himself a graduate of the program, having participated in it in 2014.
PHOTOS: US under secretary of education visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Student A'Reya Davis talks about her educational goals during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Jack Hurley, left, confidential assistant to U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, talks with student Michael Gaines Jr. following a lunch meeting Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal meets with students during a lunch meeting Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, right, is joined by his confidential assistant Jack Hurley, left, and his chief of staff Melanie Muenzer on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Haley Weiland, of Valparaiso, talks during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal meets with students during a lunch meeting Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Karla Arreguin, right, talks about being a returning student during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Michael Gaines Jr., of Gary, talks about his experiences at Indiana University Northwest on Monday during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, left, chats with Indiana University chancellor Ken Iwama on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal meets with students during a lunch meeting Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Joined by his chief of staff Melanie Muenzer, left, U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal listens to students during a lunch meeting Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. Muenzer is an IUN alum.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Yasmine Porter, of Crown Point, adds to the conversation during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, left, chats with Indiana University Northwest chancellor Ken Iwama on Monday at the IUN campus in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Sierra Vasquez-McGee, of Hobart, talks about her experiences at Indiana University Northwest on Monday during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.
John J. Watkins, The Times
