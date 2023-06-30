Ivy Tech East Chicago lobby rendering A rendering shows the lobby of Ivy Tech East Chicago after a planned renovation project.

Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus has announced plans for “extensive” renovations at its East Chicago location.

The $12 million project will take place in the main building, which houses the hospitality, welding and industrial technology programs. It will incorporate updates to equipment, building layout and technology.

In addition, the project will feature new windows, updated lighting and furnishing, realignment of the front stairway, renovated restrooms and reconstruction of the front entrance and lobby area.

“The work will transform this part of our campus, not just aesthetically but in tangible ways that will enhance both the student and employee experience,” Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said.

Ivy Tech East Chicago front entrance rendering The exterior of Ivy Tech East Chicago after a planned renovation project is shown in this rendering.

According to the college, the renovations are designed to promote physical transparency by making it easier to view areas throughout the building.

The renovations follow previous work completed at the East Chicago location in the welding lab and classrooms

The work will be financed by capital dollars from Ivy Tech statewide and through fundraising.

Construction is set to begin this August and last until August 2024.

Ivy Tech East Chicago upstairs rendering Planned renovations on the second floor of Ivy Tech East Chicago are shown in this rendering.