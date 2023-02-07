Ivy Tech Community College announced a renewed focus on hitting its goal of awarding 50,000 certifications, certificates and degrees a year statewide by the end of 2025.

The college outlined how it plans to hit this goal, which it originally set for itself in 2018, in its new 2023-25 strategic plan, dubbed "Higher Education at the Speed of Life." The college's State Board of Trustees approved the new strategic plan last week. Ivy Tech, which has campuses throughout Indiana, currently awards 41,000 credentials annually, according to numbers provided by the college.

"It's the new us," Lake County campus Chancellor R. Louie Gonzalez said of the plan. "The labor market is changing on a regular basis, so we have to change with those times. We cannot be stuck on a plan that maybe was good three years ago. It has to speak to what's happening right now."

As chancellor, Gonzalez oversees the Ivy Tech locations in Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary. He explained that here in Lake County, reaching the goals set out in this plan is all about outreach.

"Anytime you look at a plan, what you look at is 'how can it speak to the people that we're currently serving?' but also looking at the communities that we're not reaching yet," he said. "The individuals who are right on the fence; they know they should go back to school, they realize that they should get additional training, they know that the marketplace is demanding and changing by the day, and yet they are reluctant to make that move. How are we reaching them? How do we implement that plan so that we can reach them?"

Gonzalez acknowledged that this is a challenging endeavor.

In addition to awarding 50,000 credentials annually, the plan includes a series of other goals Ivy Tech hopes to hit by 2025, including for its graduates to earn 80% above the state median wage, to increase its fall-to-spring retention rate to 80% and to raise $64.3 million from foundations and grants.

As for how he's going to work toward the fundraising goal locally, Gonzalez told a story about when he met with an anonymous donor years ago.

"The donor asked, 'What's the one program that you think could make the largest impact on an individual if they were to take a few classes?'" he recalled. "I said, 'Well, I think the one program that could do that would be welding, but our welding lab is not in the best shape.'"

He then explained that the donor gave $1 million to the welding program "based on what I shared about the number of people who would go through the program and receive the certification and training." Gonzalez said the campus now has 23 welding classes this semester, all of which are at capacity. He said that by demonstrating the need and impact, he can attract donations like this one, which led to an overhauled welding facility.

"We will do more of that in the months and years to come," he said.

The most challenging goal, Gonzalez said, will be retention.

"I believe for a community college, that is always going to be a challenge," he said. "We have individuals who will begin their college experience, and if they're offered a position, they leave. That will affect retention. Some will just say that life gets in the way, whether that's responsibilities with children or running a household. There are individuals who say, 'I will return, but right now, I just can't.' And of course, the pandemic didn't help matters."

Because of this, he said they'll have to be "innovative and creative."

The college said this is all part of an ongoing effort to "revolutionize higher education." It boasted that in the past year, it increased its number of nursing graduates by 6,000 statewide — from 1,300 to 1,900 — and created talent pipelines for emerging technology industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Locally, Gonzalez pointed to the extensive nursing and medical programs at Ivy Tech's Crown Point location as part of the surge in nursing students. Additionally, the school is working to get a Toyota Prius for its automotive program, which will help students learn about electric vehicles.

"I believe that the plan, with 'Higher Education at the Speed of Life,' they captured the essence of what's happening right now," he said. "Things are moving at a faster clip and a faster pace, so yeah, it does affect the way people make plans to complete their studies."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code