Ivy Tech hosting car show with on-the-spot enrollment, tours of auto shop

EAST CHICAGO — Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campus is adding a little excitement to enrollment with an upcoming back to school car show.

On Aug. 7, people can stop by the East Chicago campus at 410 E. Columbus Dr. to check out some great rides, tour the student automotive shop and sign up for classes.

The Car Show and Express Enrollment event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the college.

The automotive shop on campus will be open for tours, so prospective students can get a glimpse of what its like in the hands-on automotive program Ivy Tech offers. There will be a chance to learn about other programs, such as culinary, welding, general education courses and more, the release said.

Ivy Tech staff will be around to enroll people on the spot for fall classes. Ivy Tech recently implemented a new tuition model, called Ivy+, which offers free textbooks, frozen tuition and free classes after the first 12 credits, the release said.

First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to cars entered in the show. There will also be a food trust and live music for attendees to enjoy.