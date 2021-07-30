 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivy Tech hosting car show with on-the-spot enrollment, tours of auto shop
urgent

Ivy Tech hosting car show with on-the-spot enrollment, tours of auto shop

Ivy Tech East Chicago location

Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago location is shown.

 Provided photo

EAST CHICAGO — Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campus is adding a little excitement to enrollment with an upcoming back to school car show. 

On Aug. 7, people can stop by the East Chicago campus at 410 E. Columbus Dr. to check out some great rides, tour the student automotive shop and sign up for classes. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The Car Show and Express Enrollment event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the college. 

The automotive shop on campus will be open for tours, so prospective students can get a glimpse of what its like in the hands-on automotive program Ivy Tech offers. There will be a chance to learn about other programs, such as culinary, welding, general education courses and more, the release said. 

Ivy Tech staff will be around to enroll people on the spot for fall classes. Ivy Tech recently implemented a new tuition model, called Ivy+, which offers free textbooks, frozen tuition and free classes after the first 12 credits, the release said.

First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to cars entered in the show. There will also be a food trust and live music for attendees to enjoy.

People can call 219-392-3600 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lollapalooza spotlights some of TikTok's biggest musicians

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts