Ivy Tech reduces college costs with tuition freeze, book payments

VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech officials are throwing the book at the cost of attending prices. For the next school year, college textbooks will be free to students.
A federal grant through the higher education emergency relief fund is being used to pay the cost of textbooks for the 2021-2022 school year. After that, the texts will be $19 per credit hour.
The average cost of books is $59 per credit hour, or three times what Ivy Tech will charge after next year.
In addition, tuition has been frozen for two years. For students with 12 or more credit hours per semester, the tuition will be $2,243.25.
Aco Sikoski, chancellor for the Valparaiso and Michigan City campuses, said 60% of students delay or never buy textbooks, which puts them at an obvious disadvantage, especially now that courses are in eight-week increments. Even a one-week delay puts a student significantly behind in their studies.
“This is the boldest thing we have done to show students we’re here to help them” in Sikoski’s 27 years at Ivy Tech, he said.
Sikoski is excited about the prospect that more students will take advantage of the new pricing structure to attend full time. “There’s so many benefits to that,” he said. Besides the lower cost, he believes students will graduate on time or early. Summer school courses will be free, he said.
Matthew Crawford, vice president for enrollment services at the Valparaiso campus, said that with the economy restarting, it’s time for employees to think about their career options. “This is a good way for students to reboot their lives,” he said.
Sikoski said Ivy Tech hopes the new pricing structure will pay for itself through increased enrollment, with an average of four or five more students per session.
The Lumina Foundation goal of boosting Indiana’s college attainment level to 60% by 2025 requires a lot of effort. Indiana currently stands at 48.3%, Sikoski said, with Porter County right in that range. LaPorte County, however, is at 28.3%.
“That’s telling us that we have a lot of work to do,” he said.
College attainment measures the rate of residents with some kind of postsecondary credential, whether a four-year degree, master’s degree, doctoral degree or even technical certificate.
Crawford stressed that it’s never too late to go back to school. At a Michigan City campus open house, a 41-year-old woman with a daughter in college decided to enroll at Ivy Tech. “I really wanted to come back. This is my time,” she said.
“This is an opportunity now to find a career,” Crawford said.
For roughly $10,000, a student could get an associate degree and become a registered nurse in two years, Sikoski said. At the Valparaiso campus, 40% of students receive financial aid, Crawford added.
Sikoski said Ivy Tech’s course offerings are aligned with the local job market. The power plant technology program, for example, is being phased out with coal-fired power plants being decommissioned in favor of renewable energy.
Solar energy technology instruction “is going ballistic,” he said. “We’re not going to just train people for no jobs in the future.”
Sikoski is excited about students putting in a solar array that tracks the sun at the Valparaiso campus and, he hopes, elsewhere in the community.
The fall semester starts Aug. 18. Crawford urged students to register early so they’re prepared to learn on the first day of classes.