Ivy Tech reduces college costs with tuition freeze, book payments

VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech officials are throwing the book at the cost of attending prices. For the next school year, college textbooks will be free to students.

A federal grant through the higher education emergency relief fund is being used to pay the cost of textbooks for the 2021-2022 school year. After that, the texts will be $19 per credit hour.

The average cost of books is $59 per credit hour, or three times what Ivy Tech will charge after next year.

In addition, tuition has been frozen for two years. For students with 12 or more credit hours per semester, the tuition will be $2,243.25.

Aco Sikoski, chancellor for the Valparaiso and Michigan City campuses, said 60% of students delay or never buy textbooks, which puts them at an obvious disadvantage, especially now that courses are in eight-week increments. Even a one-week delay puts a student significantly behind in their studies.

“This is the boldest thing we have done to show students we’re here to help them” in Sikoski’s 27 years at Ivy Tech, he said.