Ivy Tech students dodge COVID curveballs to make it to graduation at US Steel Yard

GARY — Amid the ceremonial traditions of symphonic music and robes, Ivy Tech students dodged curveballs thrown their way and made it to their graduation day, which had a nontraditional backdrop.

Ivy Tech Community College Lake County’s class of 2021 circled around the bases of Gary’s U.S. Steel Yard baseball field Saturday for their commencement ceremony. Family and friends flooded the stadium seats for the first-ever opportunity to attend an Ivy Tech graduation at the ballpark.

Donne Kiesling, Ivy Tech assistant director for marketing and communications, said officials from the U.S. Steel Yard reached out to the college, offering to host an outdoor socially-distanced ceremony. There were no ceremonies held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and 2021 commencement plans were up in the air for some time.

“This means everything to us, it’s our main event of the year and last year we were heartbroken that we could not hold a ceremony,” Kiesling said. “The graduates are so excited, I think everything’s been pent up from the last year and now they can say they preserved through it. We have a lot of nontraditional students who have kids who are going through virtual learning, so they were dealing with a lot of challenges.”