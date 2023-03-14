VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso has hired a new marketing director, the college announced Monday.
Erika Mihalek, who previously worked for the Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency and for Indiana 211, has been hired for the role, according to a press release from the college. In addition to her experience in Northwest Indiana, Mihalek has also worked in sales, communications and public relations roles at organizations in Chicago and Indianapolis.
Mihalek will be responsible for marketing and communications at Ivy Tech's Valparaiso, Michigan City and LaPorte locations.
Ivy Tech is a statewide community college with locations in Crown Point, Valparaiso, Gary, East Chicago, Michigan City, LaPorte, South Bend and other parts of Indiana.
