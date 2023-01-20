James W. and Betty Dye Foundation seeking NWI applicants for $3M in scholarships

MUNSTER — When James R. Dye was growing up, his father, James W., wanted to do something to give back to the community.

"He saw tuition problems in the future with the rising cost of tuition," the younger Dye said about his father, a local businessman and an Indiana University trustee. "He thought to invest in the youth of the community with the hopes that they would come back to Northwest Indiana."

That's why, in 1994, he started the Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program. It began at Griffith High School.

"Slowly but surely we expanded into other schools," said Carin Calvin-Olah, executive director of the program and scholarship administrator. "And then we expanded into the county and into other counties."

Dye is honoring the legacy of his father, who died in 2019, by continuing the scholarship program.

In 2023, the Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program is offering about 150 scholarships for $2,000 a semester and 10 scholarships for $5,500 a semester — or $2.84 million over eight semesters.

Applications are being accepted at dyescholarships.org. Applicants must submit their transcripts and list of extracurricular activities, answer a questionnaire and write two essays. Those applications will be vetted by a 10-person selection committee, which considers academic, extracurricular, potential and personal attributes. All scholarships are merit-based.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. March 1.

Applicants must be high school seniors at a school in Lake, Porter, Newton or Jasper counties, be a U.S. citizen and resident of one of those counties, have a GPA of at least 3.5 and be admitted to Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis or Ball State University.

Dye said "the bulk" of the recipients attend Purdue in West Lafayette.

Once attending a university, recipients will have to maintain a 3.0 GPA and an average of 15 credit hours every semester to continue receiving the scholarship. This, Dye hopes, encourages them to graduate in four years.

Calvin-Olah said 650 people receive one of the scholarships. However, that number fluctuates each semester based on who meets the requirements. She noted that since the program's founding in 1994, the program has given away 1,700 scholarships.