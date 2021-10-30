José Padilla inaugurated as Valparaiso president

“I stood on these steps on my very first day, on March 1 of this year,” he said during his inaugural address at the chapel. “The eight months since is one of the most fascinating challenges of my life. It’s been a journey of learning, of earning my seat at the dinner table with my Valpo family, of sensing God has sent me to do this work and seeing Him in the faces and eyes of Valparaiso’s students.”

Padilla spoke to various stakeholder groups, starting with the board of directors.

“What I’ve seen is how four years in a young person’s life can translate into devotion to the university to make it what you are today,” he said. “You are carpenters who walk in the path of the greatest carpenter of all, God’s only Son.”

To the faculty, he said, “Your scholarship leaps off the pages into the hearts and minds of young men and women.” Being teachers, not just scholars, is clearly a passion for the faculty, he said.

To the staff, he said, “It’s not an exaggeration to see during a pandemic, you helped keep people alive.” The extra effort toward cleanliness and safety, as well as vaccinations, has paid off. Last week, there were no new COVID-19 cases on campus.