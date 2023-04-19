GARY — In a default judgment issued Friday, a judge has ruled in favor of Jacquese White in a lawsuit she filed against her colleagues on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board.

White serves on the GCSC board alongside Robert Buggs, Lovetta Tindal, Mary Ann Canty-Reedus and Amelia Brown, all of whom were named as defendants in this case. One of the GCSC board's responsibilities is appointing members to the Gary Public Library Board. As part of those duties, it appointed White and Buggs. However, in January, the defendants, led by board President Buggs, voted to remove White from her position on the GPL board, a move that White's lawsuit alleges was illegal.

White and her attorney Jewell Harris Jr. noted that Indiana Code specifies the GCSC board — which is unique to other school boards due to a yearslong state takeover of Gary's public schools — cannot meet more than once every three months. The January meeting during which White was removed from the Library Board was less than three months after the previous meeting, which was held on Dec. 13. Additionally, they said the defendants did not follow due process and provide proper notice. White has continued to participate in meetings, contending she was not legally removed.

Buggs said they removed White from the GPL Board because she allegedly harassed a videographer he brought to film the meeting. Harris, speaking on behalf of White, told The Times that this allegation is false. While he insists that his and his colleagues' original actions were legal, on April 14 Buggs held a do-over of the January hearing where they again voted to remove White from the GPL Board.

After Buggs, Tindal, Canty-Reedus and Brown failed to respond to the suit, a judge ruled against them. A hearing during which the court will determine damages and attorney's fees is scheduled for May 24 at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

"The court's order is clear," Harris said. "And we're pleased with the court's decision."

However, Buggs claims he wasn't properly served summons and thus said he plans to disregard the judgment. He said the summons were sent to West Side Leadership Academy, not his or any of the other defendants' homes.

"I haven't been notified anything from the court," he said. "None of us were ever served."

Buggs said he hasn't been to West Side since an incident in August 2021 when he was removed from the school. The Times reported at the time that Buggs and fellow Advisory Board member James Piggee purportedly entered the school, did not follow the visitor check-in protocol and shouted "profane and threatening remarks" at security staff and administration. Buggs said he was there to verify how the district was handling fights between students.

Buggs said that the only way he heard about the lawsuit was because Akilia McCain, president of the Library Board, told him. He said that after speaking with a lawyer he thinks the judgment should be stricken.

Harris dismissed these allegations.

"Service was not an issue in this case," Harris said. "We performed service via certified mail to him and also out of an abundance of caution, by sheriff. Proof of that service was attached to our motion for default judgment and was reviewed by the court prior to its granting our motion for default judgment."

Buggs is also upset that Gary Community School Corp. didn't help him more with the lawsuit. The district, he said, only offered to pay $5,000 of legal fees.

"I talked to five lawyers," he said. "They laughed at me. One lawyer said 'my fee is $1,500 retainer and $300 an hour."

Buggs said if the court rules that he must pay damages or attorney's fees, he plans to sue DUAB, MGT Consulting and Paige McNulty, who has been running GCSC since the state took over the district.

"It's their responsibility to represent us," he said. "What we were doing was official Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board business — official business."

Buggs is also upset that individual members were listed as defendants rather than the board as a group. He argued that the action was taken by the board as a group and therefore the whole group is responsible for the actions, regardless of who voted yes or no.

"We look forward to the opportunity to close this matter out on May 24," Harris said.

