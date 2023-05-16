GARY — A judge has agreed with Robert Buggs that he was not properly served in a lawsuit that has pitted several of the Gary School Corp. Advisory Board members against one another.

In doing so, Lake Superior Court Civil Division Judge Bruce D. Parent vacated a previous default judgment that the court issued in April.

The lawsuit, filed by Jacquese White, began in February after a feud between members of the GCSC Board, which White and Buggs both serve on. As part of the board's duties, it appoints two members to the Gary Public Library Board. It appointed White and Buggs for these positions. However, after White allegedly harassed a videographer at a meeting — an allegation White and her attorney deny — Buggs and their colleagues on the GCSC Board Lovetta Tindal, Mary Ann Canty-Reedus and Amelia Brown voted to remove her. White's lawsuit alleges that this removal was illegal because the defendants did not follow due process or provide proper notice and violated the board's bylaws to do it.

In April, the court issued a default judgment because the defendants failed to respond to the complaint. In a phone interview with The Times, however, Buggs said that he hadn't been served properly. He said the summonses were sent to West Side Leadership Academy, not to his nor any of the other defendants' homes.

The court has now agreed with Buggs on this, saying that because they weren't properly served, the default judgment is void. The court has also canceled a hearing scheduled for May 24 where it planned to discuss damages and attorneys fees.

Buggs — who was the one who requested the judgment be voided — said he wasn't surprised by the court's decision and is confident he and the other defendants will prevail in the lawsuit.

In turn, Jewell Harris Jr., the attorney representing White, said that this time around, he and White didn't have an opportunity to respond to Buggs' motion to void the judgment. Therefore, he said, he never got an opportunity to refute the fact that service was done incorrectly. He's now filed a motion to set aside the motion that originally set aside the default judgment.

"We weren't done arguing that issue," he said. "There was a ruling made on something we didn't get to respond to."

Buggs is upset with the lack of support he's been given by the school district. GCSC has told him and his fellow defendants it will give the four of them $5,000 collectively to pay for legal representation, he said. He said he hasn't been able to find any attorneys willing to represent them for that amount.

"I went to five different lawyers," he said. "They laughed at me."

He said he had to pay for an attorney, Griffith-based Daniel Zamudio, with his own money.

Buggs is also upset that the suit names him and his colleagues individually. He argues that, since it was done as a board vote, they should be sued as a board rather than as individuals.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week 'Valpo has shaped us,' grads reminded 'Valpo has shaped us,' grads reminded 'Valpo has shaped us,' grads reminded 'Valpo has shaped us,' grads reminded Ivy Tech Lake graduation 2023 Ivy Tech Lake graduation 2023 Ivy Tech Porter graduation 2023 Ivy Tech Porter graduation 2023 57th Annual IU Northwest Commencement Ceremony 57th Annual IU Northwest Commencement Ceremony 57th Annual IU Northwest Commencement Ceremony 57th Annual IU Northwest Commencement Ceremony 'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk 'We fight together:' Sounds of Sarah fentanyl and addiction awareness walk Free reading material? Book on it Free reading material? Book on it k-9 sophie Hoosier Theater Hoosier Theater Municipal Day Town Council meeting Municipal Day Town Council meeting Students run the show in Merrillville Health Department has new mobile clinic Health Department has new mobile clinic Gallery HTML code