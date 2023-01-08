Kelly Spencer sworn in, Hammond School Board deals with budget error

HAMMOND — After a brief swearing-in ceremony Thursday, Kelly Spencer officially became the newest member of the Hammond School Board.

Spencer is a teacher at Butler College Prep in Chicago and promised voters that she would use her experience to bring an educator's perspective to the board.

"Everything has been a whirlwind," Spencer said after the meeting. "I'm just trying to take everything in."

Spencer hopes to spend the early days of her tenure learning from the other board members.

"This is my Day 1," she said. "I'm not going to try to take the lead, just going to follow my fellow board members and try to gain as much knowledge as possible."

Spencer was sworn in during a special meeting called specifically to deal with an error made in the district's budget.

Superintendent Scott Miller said district staff found "an inconsistency on the tax rate for the operating referendum."

Essentially, when the budget was being reviewed by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, district officials noticed that it had the wrong tax rate, Miller explained.

In November 2017, voters approved a series of increases that ultimately set the tax rate at 44 cents per $100 of assessed value for this fiscal year. However, the rate in the budget being reviewed was $0.4047 per $100 of assessed valuation. Miller said that, after the board voted to approve the budget in October, the district submitted the correct rate — 44 cents — and he doesn't know where the discrepancy occurred.

"That difference of fractions of cents added up to about $1.1 million," Eric Kurtz, chief financial officer and assistant superintendent for the district, told the board. "So I apologize for you having to come in this evening, but it was a material and substantial amount of money to fund the operations of our schools."

Kurtz said he first noticed this in December and that DLGF told his staff it needed the board's approval during a public meeting to fix the tax rate. If the district had not fixed the error, it wouldn't have been able to fully fund its operations.

"How do we avoid this happening in the future?" board member Carlotta Blake-King asked.

"I'm not necessarily sure," Kurtz responded. "There may have been a different procedure or different people involved in the process."

Blake-King also asked what the district would do with the additional money received from fixing the error. Kurtz explained that this doesn't change the district's expenditures; this was merely an oversight and the district planned to have the additional funding from the onset.

"If I'm understanding (Kurtz) correctly," Vice President Lisa Miller said, "we would've been short. So it would've been like if you're expecting to get paid $100 and you get your paycheck and it only ends up being $75. It was a clerical mistake, but you're actually owed the $100. And this is correcting that clerical mistake so we get our $100, and that's what we had planned for and that's what we had budgeted."

