SCHERERVILLE — Saturday’s cold and damp weather did not bother 12-year-old twins Collin and Aiden Blankenship. The boys, both autistic, were showing off the treats they had just received at a unique Easter egg hunt.

“It was nice, fun,” Aiden said.

“I liked the eggs,” Collin added.

Not everyone can handle the often-chaotic rush at Easter egg hunts. In memory of an autistic boy who died last year, an egg hunt just for children with disabilities was staged Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, moved indoors from nearby Stephens Park.

The nonprofit Logan’s Love sponsored the hunt as a tribute to 10-year-old Logan R. Ruiz, who died Aug. 27, 2022, in a train accident.

Logan’s mother, Nicole Reveliotis, wanted to do something to remember her son and honor other disabled children and families. That led to Logan’s Love, which in November put on its first event, 12 Days of Kindness, asking people to perform random acts of kindness. That included a canned-food drive for St. Jude House, a domestic violence shelter in Crown Point.

“Showing these kids kindness, acceptance, inclusion and love is most important,” Reveliotis said. “We also want to educate the community about children with special needs, to see how special they are.”

After losing another child this year, Reveliotis told friends she was again ready to work on Logan’s Love. With Easter coming, the mother recalled how she could never take Logan to egg hunts because of her son’s condition.

"There was the rush. It was overwhelming for Logan,” she recalled. “He was getting overstimulated.”

With a committee of 30 volunteers, Reveliotis came up with the special Easter egg hunt. Instead of the mad dashes at traditional hunts, this one accommodated children of varying needs.

Children collected empty plastic eggs. The eggs were empty because of concerns about choking hazards and food allergies.

Other considerations included dimmed lighting and special Disney calming music to prevent overstimulation. Also, volunteers assisted children who could not hunt on their own.

For participants in wheelchairs, helium-filled balloons were attached to eggs to facilitate reaching.

Staff and students from Governors State University’s Department of Communication Disorders also came to help. Elaine F. Reyna, a GSU lecturer, was Logan’s first speech pathologist. She recalled the boy as “a big heart walking on two feet.”

Reveliotis described her son as someone “who radiated love, all smiles and laughter.”

Participants turned in their eggs for two goody bags. One bag had various snack treats. The other, a “sensory swag bag,” contained pop-it bracelets, pull-tubes, mini-Slinky and Rubik’s Cube, all donated by committee members.

A golden egg with a $50 prize also was donated. Dyer police, including retired Officer Jerry Patrick and Patrolman Zack Schauer, participated in the program. "This is great for the kids, the families, the community," Patrick said.

The committee did not know now many children would attend, so participating was limited to Lake Central School Corp. students. Future egg hunts may be opened to children from other school districts in Lake County and perhaps to adults with disabilities, Reveliotis said.

One mother hopes activities like this can show others that “autistic children are very smart and a joy to be around.”

Kimberly Bostrom, who came with her autistic son Raylan, 8, cited “a lot of misunderstanding. Autistic children are developmentally different, and people need to learn more.”

Abbie Luna and David Baker brought daughter Lily, 7, who is autistic.

“This is pretty awesome," Luna said. “We haven’t had anything like this.”

Logan had attended Homan Elementary in Schererville and was in his first year at Kahler Middle School in Dyer. Kahler Assistant Principal Kepchar attended the hunt, as did her daughter, Angela Ingram, Logan’s former teacher at Homan.

Ingram, the parent of an autistic child, offered adults this advice: “Be patient, be assertive, accommodate their needs and love them unconditionally.”