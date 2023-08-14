LAPORTE — The LaPorte Community School Corp. has unveiled a new transportation facility ahead of the start of classes.

On Friday, the school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the transportation center with approximately 60 attendees present.

The new 19,000-square-foot facility sits on 12 acres of land that was part of a land swap with the city of LaPorte. The center can hold up to 72 buses and has a sheltered parking area for maintenance vehicles, a fueling station with a canopy, an administration building, services bays, a bush wash area, as well as a driver’s lounge and training area.

The total cost of the project was $7.5 million and the project was financed by funds remaining in other construction projects according to a La Porte Community School Corp official.

The new location is about three times larger than the previous bus garage, 201 Eighth St. The size of the old facility was just one of the issues, according to Superintendent Mark Francesconi.

“We couldn’t even get all of our buses on the property at one time,” Francesconi said. He also stated the old facility was not conducive enough for safety and the maintenance of buses.

According to the school district, the upgraded transportation center ensures the longevity and protection of the buses.

“We do have a fiduciary responsibility to keep these buses up,” Francesconi said. “So, therefore, we try to get as many miles as we can, (and) you have to have facilities like this.”

LaPorte schools serve around 6,000 students, with approximately 4,100 of them riding in 56 school buses.

Students in the LaPorte Community School Corp return to classes on Aug 17.

