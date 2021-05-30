Lake Central graduates praised for their 'courageous approach' during pandemic

ST. JOHN — While last year’s Lake Central High School graduating class showed hope, Principal Sean P. Begley said this year’s graduates had grit.

Speaking Sunday at the outdoor commencement ceremony in the LCHS football stadium, Begley cited the graduating class for being “flexible, agile, and adaptable” under strenuous conditions.

“They are truly an outstanding group,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco also praised graduates for their “courageous approach” to the past year.”

Addressing the 770 students walking in the ceremony, Class President Isabella Brazzale said, “Everything we have gone through has prepared us for the future.”

Before the graduation ceremony, students and families took photos and shared hugs.

“It’s very monumental to say I graduated through these very rough times,” said Claire LaVoie, a summa cum laude graduate. The National Merit Scholar added her “utmost gratitude and respect” for her teachers.

Citing the mental challenge of dealing with COVID-19. LaVoie said, “I had to sit down with myself and figure out what I wanted to do.”