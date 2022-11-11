 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Central High School honors veterans during all-school assembly

Lake Central High School held an all-school assembly Thursday to honor veterans from across the Region.

 Provided by Lake Central High School

ST. JOHN — Lake Central High School honored the Region's veterans Thursday during its annual Veterans Day program.

The school opened its gymnasium to hundreds of former service members during an all-school assembly. Veterans entered the gymnasium to multiple minutes of standing ovation and traditional military music from bagpipes. The ceremony also included a flag ceremony from the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and the playing of the national anthem from the Lake Central Wind Ensemble.

Vietnam veterans reflected on their service during the inaugural Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony Tuesday at the service memorial at Foundation Meadows.

"It is truly an honor and humbling experience to stand before the hundreds of veterans of our great community who join us here today," said Principal Erin Novak. "On behalf of the Lake Central High School community, I would like to thank all of the veterans for attending, especially our Gold Star Families whose family members made the ultimate sacrifice for our community."

During the event, social studies teacher Amanda Schuyler read the names of families who had lost loved ones to military service and showed a video created to honor those loved ones.

"On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligation to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free," Schuyler said.