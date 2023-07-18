ST. JOHN — A Lake Central High School teacher has been named Dual Credit Instructor of the Year by Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus.

Dawn Combis, who teaches entrepreneurship classes for the college, was one of 19 educators selected by Ivy Tech campuses across the state to receive the highest honor for Ivy Tech dual credit faculty members.

“Dawn has the ability to engage her students because she develops trusting, productive relationships,” Rosie Lopez-Malagon, the executive director of K-14 initiatives at Ivy Tech Lake County said in a news release. “She is patient, caring and kind.”

Dual credit courses through Ivy Tech Lake County are classes high school students take at their local schools, which allow the students to fulfill their high school graduation requirements and earn college credit at no additional cost, according to the community college’s website.

Ivy Tech offers nearly 400 dual credit classes in 42 programs, including welding, business, education and criminal justice, according to the college. Nearly all of Lake County's public, private and charter high schools participate in the program

“I like being able to provide a college classroom feel in the comfort of a high school setting so that students build the skills needed for college without all of the pressures behind it,” said Combis.

For Combis, the most satisfying thing is seeing her students’ journey throughout the school year. “Especially those students that start the year with some doubts and hesitation about all that is involved in my dual credit entrepreneurship class…and then doing it. This is when some of my most memorable ‘proud teacher’ moments happen,” Combis said.

