Lake Central mask suit transfers to federal court

“Students remain subject to arbitrary, irrational and unscientific rules regarding face masks, contact tracing and quarantines, measures that serve no legitimate purpose at this stage beyond fostering an endless state of emergency on K-12 students, teachers and staff,” the suit alleges.

The suit alleges the Lake Central School Board made policy on student masking without public input from parents.

Crown Point attorney D. Eric Neff, who filed the suit on behalf of the families couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment on the suit’s transfer to federal court.

Crown Point attorney Michael D. Sears, who represents school officials, declined comment Wednesday.

Superintendent Larry Veracco said last month the school’s mask mandate reduces the spread of the disease and follows the most current guidance from the Indiana Department of Health.

Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor Micah Pollak, who tracks public health data, said last month similar suits in other states have been dismissed in the face of rising infections and deaths.