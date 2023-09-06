ST. JOHN — The Lake Central School Board on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a $127 million 2024 budget.

The proposed budget was presented by Director of Business Service Rob James. It is around $2 million more than Lake Central's 2023 certified budget.

James explained the factors leading to the requested amount. He said that while the state legislature had increased the student funding formula by $1.47 billion, Lake Central's student population is estimated to drop around 120 students, leading to around $822,000 in lost revenue.

The drop in student population was due to a graduating high school senior class that had 200 more students than the incoming kindergarten class, according to James. But he said people continue to move into the school district, and he expected the drop in student population to last for just the next year or two.

In addition, James mentioned how the state appropriated $160 million per year for curricular material, but it also prohibited schools from charging for these materials, which was most commonly in the form of textbook rental fees. He told the school board the district expects an additional $1 million shortfall each year for the next two years. James said they would use the additional dollars from the school funding formula to offset the shortfall, and look to reduce operating fund expenditures.

As part of the budget presentation, the school board was presented with Lake Central's capital projects plan through 2026, with roof repairs throughout the school district, office renovations at the transportation center, gym renovations at Kahler Middle School and conversion of the Clark Middle School playground into a parking lot. Those are just some of the major projects Lake Central plans to work on.

James also showed the board the school district's five-year school bus replacement plan. Lake Central would spend between $1.1 million and $1.4 million each year through 2028 to replace buses according to the plan.

A public hearing regarding the budget, and the capital projects and bus replacement plans will be held Sept. 18 at Lake Central High School. The school board will formally vote on the budget's adoption on Oct. 2.

Close Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. The first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk was held on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Ben's Blue Bags were distributed to tri-town police officers at the Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday. (Pictured left to right: Dyer Police Officer Zachary Schauer, Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz, Nicole Reveliotis, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores, Crown Point Firefighter Matt Kodicek, Ben Kodicek and Brayden Kodicek). Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. A balloon release was held in honor of Logan Ruiz at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Nicole Reveliotis gave a speech in memory of her son, Logan Ruiz, at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday at the Schererville Community Center. Nicole Reveliotis (left) distributed Ben's Blue Bags to tri-town police officers at Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday. St. John Police Chief Steven Flores (right) accepted a Ben's Blue Bag on behalf of the St. John Police Department. Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk Logan's Love hosted the first annual tri-town autism walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. The first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk was held on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Ben's Blue Bags were distributed to tri-town police officers at the Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday. (Pictured left to right: Dyer Police Officer Zachary Schauer, Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz, Nicole Reveliotis, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores, Crown Point Firefighter Matt Kodicek, Ben Kodicek and Brayden Kodicek). Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Bubble Trouble Foam Party had a foam blaster at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. A balloon release was held in honor of Logan Ruiz at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday afternoon at the Schererville Community Center. Nicole Reveliotis gave a speech in memory of her son, Logan Ruiz, at the first annual Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday at the Schererville Community Center. Nicole Reveliotis (left) distributed Ben's Blue Bags to tri-town police officers at Logan's Love Tri-Town Autism Walk on Sunday. St. John Police Chief Steven Flores (right) accepted a Ben's Blue Bag on behalf of the St. John Police Department.