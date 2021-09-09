Lake Council set to vote Tuesday on countywide school mask mandate

Four votes are needed to put Vavilala's mask order into effect. At least one member, Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, already has indicated he's opposed to the school mask mandate.

He said any decision on requiring masks should be made by each school board based on local circumstances, rather than having the county compel every school to do the same thing when it comes to protecting their students from COVID-19.

"If we do not validate the (health) order, the school boards still have the opportunity — the local body elected to run the schools — can bring the issue up or not bring the issue up," Jorgensen said. "It would be their decision. That's what the school board is for."

Many of the largest school districts in Lake County, including Crown Point, Hammond, Hanover, Highland, Hobart, Lake Central, Lake Station, Munster and Tri-Creek, already require face masks for most or all of their students, faculty, staff and building visitors.

After some initial controversy and protests, several districts quickly enacted mask mandates last week after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order permitting asymptomatic students attending schools where everyone is masked to skip the 14-day quarantine previously required after exposure to someone with COVID-19.