Lake Ridge Schools has been put on notice by state officials for excessive transfers from its education fund.

During an Aug. 24 Distressed Unit Appeals Board meeting, the board’s executive director, Peter Miller, informed board members of the excessive transfers.

Indiana state law does not permit school districts to transfer more than 15% of revenue from their education fund.

According to Miller, Lake Ridge exceeded the transfer limit for the past two years. In 2021, the school district transferred over 26% of its education fund into operations. In 2022, it transferred nearly 23% of the fund’s revenue.

The Indiana Department of Education and DUAB gave notice to Lake Ridge of last year’s excessive transfers in March and asked the school district to explain the transfers and steps it would take to meet the 15% limit this year.

In its June response to IDOE and DUAB, Lake Ridge officials blamed the property tax circuit breaker, which caps the amount an individual pays in tax levies, for impacting the school district’s revenue, stating the circuit breaker made it “impossible” for Lake Ridge to operate without exceeding the transfer limits.

According to the school district, the circuit breaker amounted to around $2.3 million in lost revenue for Lake Ridge, leaving it with a working levy of just $1.1 million.

Lake Ridge told state officials it might have to pursue an operating referendum vote as early as next year. It had previously sought an operating referendum in 2018, but failed, with 65% of voters rejecting it.

However, the school district said it viewed a future referendum as futile, given low property values in Calumet Township, and it already having the highest property tax rates in Lake County at $2.9507 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The school district said its school board had passed a resolution to terminate all transportation services, except those required by law, if additional revenue could not be secured.

During the DUAB meeting, an IDOE official told the board they would keep an eye on Lake Ridge.

DUAB also heard updates on academics and operations of Gary schools.

This was the last DUAB meeting for Rebecca Kubacki, and Justin McAdams, who will become a judge on the Indiana Tax Court. McAdams, who served as the board’s chairman, will be succeeded by Chris Johnson, the director of the state’s Office of Management & Budget. Johnson has previously served as chairman of DUAB.

