Lake Station schools hire interim principal for Thomas Edison

LAKE STATION — Jerry Hale has been named interim principal at Thomas Edison Jr. Sr. High School.

"I am looking forward to leading Edison Jr. Sr. High School during this interim period," Hale said in a press release announcing his hiring. "I look forward to working with the staff and engaging with the students. I will do my best to ensure that students and staff feel safe and that students receive the education they deserve."

Hale previously worked with the Woodrow Wilson Scholarship Program, which helps Valparaiso University graduates transition into careers in education. He also was a middle school principal and coach at Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri, and a social studies teacher and coach at schools across Wisconsin.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Hale served as an air defense officer and a member of the U.S. Space Command staff.

Hale began his teaching career post-military service, attending the school administration program at the University of Colorado. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a master's degree in planning and public administration from Pepperdine University and a master's degree in international relations and security from the Naval War College.

"Mr. Hale is an experienced administrator who is highly respected among his peers," Lake Station Community Schools Superintendent Thomas Cripliver said in the release. "I am so pleased he agreed to join our team at Edison."

