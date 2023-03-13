LAKE STATION — Lake Station School Corp. is holding an event March 21 at Thomas Edison Sr/Jr High School aimed at "Bridging the Gap in a Diverse World."

Area businesses will teach students about what they do and provide learning opportunities, the district said. Nearly 600 students will take time out of their school day to attend, and teachers are working on creative ways to incorporate this event into their curriculums.

Businesses and community groups can reach out to the school district to register to attend for free; it is also listed at the online planner eventbrite.com.

The event has drawn interest from Indianapolis, with Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner sending a video greeting and message in support of the day of presentations and discussions.

Danny Lopez, vice president of external relations and corporate communications for the Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment, will be the keynote speaker.

"The skills kids need to compete for quality jobs are changing every day, and it’s long past time employers and schools rethink the way education and learning is delivered," he said. "We have to put students at the center, not the system, and when we do that we realize that the models that work at the ones that make experiential, immersive learning a top priority."

Mayor Bill Carroll has also thrown his support behind the event, saying he and schools Superintendent Tom Cripliver "will continue to bring more events like this to Lake Station. Anytime the city and schools can work together, to provide something positive to our kids in the community, is a huge priority to the both of us. Our commitment to the city clearly shows the ongoing positive relationship our administrations have.”

