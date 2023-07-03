CROWN POINT — Lake Street Elementary will be receiving some new renovations and additions.

Last Monday, the Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees unanimously approved nearly $7 million to go towards the construction work.

The project includes adding a stage to the gymnasium, a STEM classroom and new preschool classrooms. In addition, the HVAC system, carpeting and flooring will be redone throughout the building, furniture will be replaced, and the building’s entrance and office area will be updated.

Superintendent Todd Terrill told trustees the project is being done to make Lake Street Elementary look “more like a Crown Point elementary school now than it currently does.”

According to the district’s chief financial officer, the total cost of the project is $1 million under the estimated budget.

Crown Point Community School Corp. has been undergoing capital improvement projects in all of its schools since 2021, with the biggest project being the construction of a new Robert A. Taft Middle School.

Project manager Dion Katsouros told the board it is a “sprint” to complete construction at Taft Middle School but that every day there is more and more progress.

In the past weeks, furniture has been installed in the academic and administration wings, the turf and scoreboards have been installed on the football field, and painting has been completed in the auxiliary gym. In the next few weeks flooring and painting will be completed and furniture for the cafeteria is set to come in on July 10.

Construction of the new Robert A. Taft Middle School is slated to be completed in six weeks, just before classes start on Aug. 16.